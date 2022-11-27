Liam Mackenzie, 15, of Comox made the Under-17 national soccer team earlier this year. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Whitecaps)

Liam Mackenzie, 15, of Comox made the Under-17 national soccer team earlier this year. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Whitecaps)

QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Soccer is enjoyed around the world and is played by people of all ages

Soccer teams from around the world are competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The event, the highest level of international men’s soccer competition, began Nov. 20 and continues to Dec. 18.

Canada is one of the teams participating in this international competition organized by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or FIFA, the world’s governing body for the sport.

Soccer is enjoyed around the world and is played by people of all ages.

How much do you know about the World Cup tournament or about the sport of soccer in general? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about winter sports?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestssoccer

 

Camryn Curts (20) is surrounded by teammates after scoring for TRU in the Canada West women’s soccer semi-final against Trinity Western University this fall. (Photo courtesy Bob Frid / UBC Athletics)

Camryn Curts (20) is surrounded by teammates after scoring for TRU in the Canada West women’s soccer semi-final against Trinity Western University this fall. (Photo courtesy Bob Frid / UBC Athletics)

Previous story
Half of Canadians losing sleep over money woes: poll
Next story
Justin Trudeau talks allyship during appearance on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff

Just Posted

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in this undated handout. The wreckage of a Cessna float plane has been found in Strachan Bay, on British Columbia’s central coast, less than two days after it crashed, killing all three aboard.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB
Crews find wreckage of fatal North Island plane crash, TSB team deployed to site

Aquatic science biologist Howie Manchester picks a salmon to collect samples from during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Sea lice numbers not necessarily influenced by presence or absence of salmon farms – studies

North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society logo
Crisis centre and the RCMP launch third party reporting in the North Island