Office workers in meeting. Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a day set aside to honour all workers. (Pxhere)

Office workers in meeting. Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a day set aside to honour all workers. (Pxhere)

QUIZ: In honour of workers

How much do you know about Labour Day and work culture?

The first Monday of September is Labour Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of workers.

The day also marks the end of the summer season in Canada, and in many parts of the country, students return to school immediately after Labour Day.

In honour of Labour Day and workers, here are 10 questions about employment, jobs, strikes and work culture in Canada. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsLabour

 

Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a time to recognize the achievements of workers. (Black Press file photo)

Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a time to recognize the achievements of workers. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 4 to 10

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will play in a pair of games in his hometown of Port McNeill in September 2022. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port McNeill local ready to return to home ice for preseason BCHL games

Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror file photo
Projects on northern Vancouver Island support forest workers

The Cape Scott Wind Farm produces clean energy for Vancouver Island communities and industries, yet when the North Island has power outages, local communities cannot access this local supply of clean electricity. (Photo supplied by ICET)
North Island coalition is working together to end regional power outages

North Island Musicfest. (Debra Lynn Photography)
PHOTOS: Huge crowd shows up to enjoy all-day North Island Musicfest