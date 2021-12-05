During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)

During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of hunger and poverty

During this season of giving and generosity, many people are in need

This is the season of giving and generosity, with food donations, toy drives and other charitable initiatives in place across the country.

This spirit of generosity is a part of many religious faiths and belief systems, and many organizations across the country and around the world rely on these donations as they help those in need.

However, it is important to remember that those who benefit from giving at this time of year are not just statistics. Hunger and poverty affect people in Canada and around the world.

How much do you know about issues of hunger and poverty? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.


READ ALSO: B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

READ ALSO: Vernon man to lead virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro to fight poverty

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestsfood securityPoverty

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 5 to 11

Just Posted

Raven Barudin (centre), Grade 4-5 teacher at the T’lisalagi’lakw School of the ‘Namgis First Nation, received a 2021 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence for her innovative teaching practices in a First Nation cultural environment. Photo contributed
Alert Bay teacher earns Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence

Cermaq Canada has been fined $500,000 for spilling approximately 522 litres of marine diesel into the ocean near Campbell River sometime overnight between March 4 and 5, 2017. Mirror file photo
Cermaq fined $500,000 for 2017 diesel spill at fish farm northwest of Campbell River

(Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
10th annual hamper fund game takes over the Chilton Arena

Anti-fish farm activists enter the open house to protest. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: First Nations land dispute breaks out at open house for proposed fish farm site