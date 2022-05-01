There are plenty of calculations involved in taxes. These include formulas used by governments to calculate tax rates as well as mathematical equasions used to determine the amount a taxpayer owes the government or the amount of one’s refund. (File photo)

There are plenty of calculations involved in taxes. These include formulas used by governments to calculate tax rates as well as mathematical equasions used to determine the amount a taxpayer owes the government or the amount of one’s refund. (File photo)

QUIZ: The taxman cometh

As Canada’s income tax deadline nears, how much do you know about taxation?

It’s tax time in Canada.

The deadline for filing income tax is April 30, but this year, since the date falls on a Saturday, tax returns must be received or postmarked on or before May 2.

Income tax is not the only form of taxation in Canada. There are also municipal property taxes, sales taxes, excise taxes and more.

In addition, disliked government programs are sometimes described as “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

To mark the end of income tax season, relax with these 12 questions about taxation.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conteststaxes

 

Governments at all levels collect significant revenue from taxation. How much do you know about taxes in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Governments at all levels collect significant revenue from taxation. How much do you know about taxes in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 1 to 7

Just Posted

The Battle of Vimy Ridge was 105 years ago. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP marks 105th anniversary of Vimy Ridge as part of federal delegation to Europe

The back cover of Yvonne Maximchuk's fiction novel 'Murder Rides A Gale Force Wind.' (Submitted photo)
Echo Bay artist-author explains how she wrote her very first fiction novel

The View Royal Surgical Centre will be acquired by Island Health. (Google Maps)
Island Health acquires private surgical centres in View Royal, Nanaimo

Tejas Collison being remotely interviewed by Illana Hester for new Islands-wide artist podcast. (Photo credit: Creative Coast or @creativecoastbc)
North Island artists are invited to participate in tech pilot