Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

It seems there are three kinds of Valentine’s Days: The romantic, the non-existent and the down-right brutal.

We asked Black Press Media readers to share some of the worst gifts they’ve ever received on the day of love – and got an earful.

What is the worst Valentine’s Day gift you’ve received?

“Finding out that your husband bought you roses for Valentine’s Day only so he could give the free dozen to his then-girlfriend (now his wife).” – Donna Paterson

“Yogurt-covered raisins.” – Natasha Foster

“An apron. He is now an ex.” – Bev Inglis

“A Dieffenbachia plant, which turned out to be poisonous for my cat, and almost killed her, causing us great stress and thousands of dollars!” – Sandy Evans

“Cleaning supplies 13 days after my C-section with my first son. I don’t celebrate this day at all. I just get disappointed every year, but nothing tops that year.” – Shauna Roed

“A bath towel.” – Talon Hart

(Comments have been edited for spelling, grammar, and obscenity)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Just Posted

North Island Seniors Housing Foundation takes the next step towards getting Trustee Road land

Seniors rejoice, Port Hardy council is very much in favour of helping… Continue reading

Should aquaculture programs be offered at North Island College in Port Hardy?

“I think it would be very timely to have an aquaculture program”

Island Health issues press release regarding Port Alice Health Centre service changes

Island Health will be hosting a community meeting in Port Alice Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the rec centre.

Vancouver Island Regional Library wants to team up with the Town of Port McNeill to build a new multi-use facility

“A new library for the town, as you know, will quickly become an exciting hub of literacy”

And the snowiest community on Vancouver Island is…

Black Press reporters break out their tape measures to determine winter warrior bragging rights

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Pettersson, Boeser lead way as Vancouver beats L.A.

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Killer’s ‘Mr. Big’ confession in girl’s murder could have been fabricated, judge says

Garry Handlen’s statements inadmissible in 1975 killing of Kathryn-Mary Herbert of Abbotsford

Postal workers say millennials perplexed by “snail mail”

A study shows Canadian millennials appreciate Canada Post, but do they know where the stamp goes?

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Most Read