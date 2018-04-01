REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Tofino: First Nation artist donates sculpture to Park Reserve

Hjalmer Wenstob gifted a carving of an orca dorsal fin to Parks Canada, commemorating the Pacific Rim Whale Festival. Watch more >

Osoyoos: A 36-foot willow root pulled from drain

City offficials decided to call in the pros to get to to the bottom of a storm drain problem in Osoyoos. The problem? A 500-pound willo root 36 feet in length. Watch more >

Canada: Jogging and picking up litter come together in ‘plogging’

As the spring thaw lays bare the discarded waste of winter, many Canadian fitness enthusiasts are combining the endorphin rush of jogging with the environmental benefits of picking up trash. Watch more >

Burns Lake: Building log houses no easy task

A new training centre near Burns Lake is giving forest industry professionals a chance to learn first-hand how to build log houses. Watch more >

(Winter is turning to spring in some B.C. communities, but in Burns Lake, those in the forest industry welcomed a new centre that’ll teach workers how to build log homes, in the snow.)

Vancouver: New resident a pro with the camera

A new resident octopus at Vancouver Aquarium got her chance in the spotlight with a go-pro. Watch more >

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Poverty in Port Hardy: residents partipate in province-wide consultation

“How many people walked into this room tonight and knew we had 915 people living in poverty?”

Alert Bay recieves brand new ultrasound machine

Cormorant Island Hospital Auxiliary raised the funds over a period of 2 years

Career Fair opens doors to education

Student and job seekers introduced to educational opportunities throughout the region

Beacon Tattoo Co. brings ink to Port Hardy

Professional Tattoo artist Patrick Berube has set up shop on Market Street

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Kervin’s Corner: FILOMI Days History and a Call for Volunteers

“Our town’s celebration is a homage to what made us Port Hardy.”

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

