REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Grand Forks: Community comes together to battle flooding

It’s neighbours helping neighbours in Grand Forks this weekend, as residents are hit by the most severe flooding since 1948. Watch more >

Kelowna: Preserving the magic through composting

Summerhill Pyramid Winery rakes all their compost right back into the ground growing their tasty wine. Watch more >

Victoria: Thirteen-year-old has a knack for competitive shooting

Shauna Bae has only been a cadet for three months, but you wouldn’t know that from watching her during a recent national shooting competition. Watch more >

Cloverdale: High school chefs compete in chilli cook-off

High schools from across the Lower Mainland sent their best culinary students to Cloverdale on Thursday to go head-to-head in the annual student chili cook-off. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Rainbow Warriors getting back in the groove

Its been a cold and long winter in Prince Rupert, but the suns out which means the Rainbow Warriors are getting their strokes ready for the summer. Watch more >

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Beach Drive landslide update: Geotech firm hired to provide engineering services

Port McNeill has a history of landslides, due to the steep embankment above Beach Drive.

Questions raised about possible new Port Hardy subdivision

A 70-80 unit development was the subject of two public hearings

VIDEO: Port McNeill’s second annual Rugged Race

The Port McNeill Rotary Club’s goal is to raise awareness to help build phrase three of the trail.

Wenatchee Wild overcome shaky start to beat Steinbach Pistons

Down 2-0 six minutes into their second RBC Cup match, the BCHL champs roared back for a 4-3 win.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

A celebration of life is planned for Zsombor Toth on Friday

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

