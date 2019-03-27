REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

Terrace: Colours fly at Holi celebration
With fistfuls of neon-coloured powder, smiles were seen on everyone’s face during Terrace’s Festival of Colours. Watch more >
Chilliwack: Grandmother crosses Cessna ride off bucket list
Helen Rykuiter always dreamed of seeing the beautiful mountains of Chilliwack from high above. This week she got her wish. Watch more >
Victoria: Human chain forms around mosque for prayer
The human chain symbolized solidarity and love for Muslim members off B.C.’s capital. Watch more >
Vancouver: House cat no measure for wild coyote
The fierce feline was caught chasing the coyote through a North Vancouver photographer’s backyard. Watch more >
Nanaimo: Scientists return from great salmon expedition
Salmon lead a largely secret life when they leave rivers and streams and migrate into the Pacific Ocean. A group of scientists are now back in B.C. after an expedition probing the fish.Watch more >
