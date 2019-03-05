‘Riverdale’ diner in B.C. to create milkshake honouring Luke Perry

Rocko’s 24-hour diner in Mission just has to settle on a flavour

The manager of a diner where Luke Perry filmed the television show “Riverdale” in Mission, B.C., says fans have been trickling in to reminisce about the actor since his death Monday.

Kelly Sullivan says the CW program based on the “Archie” comics filmed part of its first season at Rocko’s 24-Hour Diner before a replica set was built.

Perry, who played the role of Archie Andrews’ father Fred Andrews, died at age 52 after suffering a stroke.

Sullivan says the diner is thinking of creating a milkshake in Perry’s name but hasn’t settled on a flavour.

It already serves 46 flavours of milkshakes, with four named for Archie characters including a strawberry-apple pie “Archie shake” and cherry cola “Veronica shake.”

Perry had a prolific career but is best known for his role as wealthy teen rebel Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

READ MORE: Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Sullivan says “Riverdale” fans have visited the diner since the show first aired but a few told her Monday they’d come sooner than planned because of the actor’s death.

“It’s a nice place to come and reminisce about him. He was a great actor and a lot of people followed him so it’s nice to come to a place that he actually came to and filmed at,” she said.

Perry had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “8 Seconds” and “American Strays,” appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” as a televangelist convicted of fraud, and voiced cartoons including “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.”

He made his Broadway musical debut as Brad in the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and starred on London’s West End in another stage adaptation of a film, “When Harry Met Sally.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

The day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of “90210” featuring most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.

On the original series, Perry’s character went from loner to part of a close-knit circle that included twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh (Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley), but also endured a string of romantic, family and other setbacks, including drug addiction. Perry left the series in 1995 to pursue other roles, returning in 1998 for the rest of the show’s run as a guest star.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.