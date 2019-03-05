Rocko’s Diner, located in Mission, was transformed into Pop’s Chock’Lit Shoppe during filming of the show Riverdale. (Submitted)

‘Riverdale’ diner in B.C. to create milkshake honouring Luke Perry

Rocko’s 24-hour diner in Mission just has to settle on a flavour

The manager of a diner where Luke Perry filmed the television show “Riverdale” in Mission, B.C., says fans have been trickling in to reminisce about the actor since his death Monday.

Kelly Sullivan says the CW program based on the “Archie” comics filmed part of its first season at Rocko’s 24-Hour Diner before a replica set was built.

Perry, who played the role of Archie Andrews’ father Fred Andrews, died at age 52 after suffering a stroke.

Sullivan says the diner is thinking of creating a milkshake in Perry’s name but hasn’t settled on a flavour.

It already serves 46 flavours of milkshakes, with four named for Archie characters including a strawberry-apple pie “Archie shake” and cherry cola “Veronica shake.”

Perry had a prolific career but is best known for his role as wealthy teen rebel Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

READ MORE: Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Sullivan says “Riverdale” fans have visited the diner since the show first aired but a few told her Monday they’d come sooner than planned because of the actor’s death.

“It’s a nice place to come and reminisce about him. He was a great actor and a lot of people followed him so it’s nice to come to a place that he actually came to and filmed at,” she said.

Perry had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “8 Seconds” and “American Strays,” appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” as a televangelist convicted of fraud, and voiced cartoons including “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.”

He made his Broadway musical debut as Brad in the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and starred on London’s West End in another stage adaptation of a film, “When Harry Met Sally.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

The day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of “90210” featuring most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.

On the original series, Perry’s character went from loner to part of a close-knit circle that included twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh (Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley), but also endured a string of romantic, family and other setbacks, including drug addiction. Perry left the series in 1995 to pursue other roles, returning in 1998 for the rest of the show’s run as a guest star.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Just Posted

Money Mart

In a world seemingly filled with bad news, sometimes good news stories… Continue reading

Port Hardy RCMP need help locating the driver involved in a hit and run

“The injured man was taken to the hospital with possible head and neck injuries.”

Child poverty in Mount Waddington region on the rise, now second highest in the province

With child poverty statistics in the North Island on the rise, the… Continue reading

PRESS RELEASE: Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre to host Harm Reduction Conference

The event is hosted by Sacred Wolf with Island Health and First Nations Health Authority.

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose sent home five union members who are still considered employees

Approximately 12 workers, five of which were union members, vacated the premises.

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

UPDATE: 3 people, 3 dogs make narrow escape as fire guts home in Duncan

Firefighters called to Trunk Road residence just before 10 p.m. Saturday

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Most Read