Royal BC Museum offering special digital field trip for Asian Heritage Month

The Royal B.C. Museum is offering a digital field trip in May for Asian Heritage Month that highlights how art can provide a space to consider different cultures.
The field trip is called Art with Chrystal Phan and is an accompaniment to Vietnamese Canadian Experiences in B.C.
Vietnamese Canadian Experiences in B.C is a learning portal pathway the museum’s learning team developed with Chrystal Phan to help share the stories of over 60,000 refugees that found their way from Vietnam to Canada between 1979 and 1982. The pathway gives students the chance to put themselves in other people’s shoes.
Phan is a first-generation Canadian artist born to Vietnamese refugee parents, and she has explored her family’s story through this new field trip.
The field trip is an interactive learning experience designed for Grades 4 to 6 but can be adapted for different learning levels and can be experienced anywhere with internet access.
Those interested in Art with Chrystal Phan can visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.
