Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is offering up a unique chance to spend some one-on-one time with her in the in-house studio, writing and recording an original song.

The contest, through the online fundraising platform Omaze, is raising money for the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which offers free music programs to at-risk youth in Surrey, Vancouver and Edmonton.

To enter, fans must donate to the school, with each dollar equalling one contest entry. The minimum donation is $10.

“Now if you’ve heard my music, you’re probably thinking that our song has to be about something super intense like unrequited love or broken hearts but really it can be about anything,” McLachlan said in a video explaining the contest.

The grand prize winner, announced on Aug. 28, will be flown to B.C. on a round-trip flight, along with a friend. There, they’ll spend a day with McLachlan at her home in Vancouver and stay at a four-star hotel if from outside the Vancouver area.

