Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Ocean Wise kicks off #BePlasticWise, calling on British Columbians to reduce their plastic waste

Scientists with Ocean Wise gathered water samples outside Canada Place in Coal Harbour this month, finding a total of 1,258 particles of microplastics in one cubic metre of seawater.

“We have found microplastic particles in every sample of seawater we’ve analyzed from around the world, and Vancouver, despite being one of the world’s greenest cities, is no exception,” explained Dr. Peter Ross, vice-president of research at Ocean Wise.

“This microscopic plastic pollution is coming from many sources, including plastic from single-use items that have broken down over time in the ocean.”

In response to the findings, Ocean Wise is launching a #BePlasticWise pledge campaign, calling on British Columbians to reduce their plastic waste from single-use items and other sources.

Upon signing up, participants will receive monthly lifestyle challenges to help them reduce single use plastic over the course of a year.

“The threat of plastic waste in our ocean is a real challenge to both aquatic life and marine ecosystems,” said Dr. John Nightingale, Ocean Wise president and CEO.

“Plastic contamination is found from pole to pole, so the high levels of microplastics we’re finding in an ocean city as green as Vancouver raise the question: what does this mean for other parts of the world that are not as pristine?”

Previous story
Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll
Next story
Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

Just Posted

North Island author Lucy Haché to launch second book at Café Guido in Port Hardy

‘Lucy Haché is a writer and adventurer of First Nations/Métis and Scottish/Irish descent’

North Island Farmers’ Market named Farmers Market of the Year!

The North Island Farmers’ Market Association takes home BC wide award.

Dr. Scott Benwell speaks on his time spent working at School District 85

“It has been an enormous pleasure to serve the communities of the North Island.”

North Island shines at First Annual Gazette Readers Choice Awards

Roughly a hundred attend the North Island Mall ceremony

Port Hardy RCMP catch ‘door to door’ suspect

On March 5, as a result of their ongoing investigation, police arrested David Robert Lawson.

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Canucks snap scoreless streak but fall short in 5-3 loss to Sharks

Swiss forward Timo Meier nets two, including the game-winner, to lead San Jose

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

Most Read