A group of grizzly bears are seen in Banff National Park in this handout image provided by Julia Turner Butterwick. (JULIA TURNER BUTTERWICK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Second rare grizzly bear spotted in Banff National Park by Calgary family

Another family from Calgary is now sharing a photo of a grizzly cub with a white head and a brown body

A second rare grizzly bear has been spotted in Banff National Park.

Earlier this spring, an unusual white grizzly bear was revealed publicly after it was seen by a Banff family along the Trans-Canada Highway in the national park in Alberta.

Another family from Calgary is now sharing a photo of a grizzly cub with a white head and a brown body.

Julia Turner Butterwick says they were driving through the park when they saw a mother with two cubs on the side of the road, so they slowed down to take a photo.

She says her four-year-old son thought the bear looked like a panda.

ALSO READ: Concerns raised as people crowd rare white grizzly in Banff and Yoho parks

Parks Canada was not immediately available for comment, but a spokeswoman says the agency will provide some information later today.

Concerns have already been raised about the all-white grizzly, a 3 1/2-year-old bear that has been nicknamed Nakoda by locals, because people are getting too close to it to try to get a photo.

That bear has been seen hanging out on the railway tracks and running across the Trans-Canada Highway in Yoho National Park, which is adjacent to Banff National Park on the British Columbia side of the boundary.

Parks Canada said earlier this week that observing wildlife in its natural habitat is a privilege that comes with responsibility.

“If you see wildlife near the highway, do not stop,” the agency said.

“When visitors see wildlife in other areas, they should consider not stopping or, if safe to stop, always stay in their vehicles and give the animal space. Bears and other wildlife that become comfortable around people and roadsides are at greater risk of being struck by a vehicle.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s going to be a test by fire’: Northern B.C. men build homemade catamaran

Just Posted

First Nations-owned land-based fish farm getting Ocean Wise certification

Kuterra’s Atlantic salmon is raised on the Pacific coast, a kilometre away from the ocean

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven in north Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

VIDEO: Downtown Port Hardy area under construction until June 19

Road closures will be in effect during this time.

New foundry centre announced for Port Hardy

‘This new Foundry Centre will support the health and well-being of our young people’

North Island First Nation youth commended by RCMP for his commitment to community

‘… our Elders are really proud of him’

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Fishin’ Corner: It’s important to take your kids fishing

‘We need to pass on the knowledge that has been handed down to us’

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Poor construction, maintenance driving up B.C. strata insurance rates

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

Most Read