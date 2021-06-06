Speeding over treetops at Mount Washington again an option

Guide Taz finishing the Runway - the final segment of the Eagle’s Flight ZipTour at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Scott Stanfield photoGuide Taz finishing the Runway - the final segment of the Eagle’s Flight ZipTour at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Scott Stanfield photo
Eagle’s Flight ZipTour has opened at Mt. Washington. Photo suppliedEagle’s Flight ZipTour has opened at Mt. Washington. Photo supplied
Ziplining offers panoramic views from the top of the mountain. Photo suppliedZiplining offers panoramic views from the top of the mountain. Photo supplied
A pair of mountain bikers race underneath zipliners at Mt. Washington. Dave Silver photoA pair of mountain bikers race underneath zipliners at Mt. Washington. Dave Silver photo

Visibility was not ideal, and it was cold enough to cancel the first portion of the Eagle’s Flight ZipTour, June 6 at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

Nevertheless, I was able to enjoy the fastest and longest rides of the four-line tour.

Was it worth the trip up the mountain? You bet it was.

Led by a pair of friendly guides, my group of four started at the Training Line, where we learned how to use the braking system to slow or maintain speed. We were then transported to the Hawk Chairlift, which took us to the bottom of the West Basin where the Holy Hawk line awaited us.

It’s only 15 metres off the ground, but the Holy Hawk is the fastest of the four lines with a 24 per cent grade. Luckily, by the time I was buckled in, the visibility had cleared to provide views of Strathcona Park to the south.

As I sped over treetops towards the platform, the wind caused me to swing to the left and to the right, which enabled 360 degrees of views, which in turn added to the fun.

It was a rush. Apparently, speeds can reach 100 km/h on the Holy Hawk.

Next up was Runway, the final and longest span at .72 kilometres, which allowed sufficient time to build up some serious speed en route to the roof of the Alpine Lodge. It might have been faster than Holy Hawk.

When it was over, we walked back to the lodge and took off our gear. As doing so, it started to snow sideways.

Had the weather been friendlier, we would have taken the Eagle Quad Chairlift to the peak of Mount Washington. A clear day features views of Campbell River and Quadra Island to the north, and Mount Albert Edward to the south. The first zipline is The Abyss, a half-kilometre cable with a vertical drop of 92 metres. The second, Cascade, is the second shortest span at 1,653 feet and a 14 per cent grade.

An added bonus to the day saw seeing a Vancouver Island marmot sitting on a mound of earth between Holy Hawk and Runway. He looked our way for several moments, then scattered out of sight as we descended the platform.

READ: Mount Washington opens on time, COVID-19 protocols in place

ZipTours are open weekends June 5-24, and daily June 25-Sept. 6. Tickets are $129 for adults. Youth 13-18 years, and seniors (65-plus) are $119. Children 10-12 years are $99.

For more information, visit www.mountwashington.ca

Scott Stanfield writes for the Comox Valley Record. For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

adrenalineBritish ColumbiaCanadaComox ValleyMount WashingtonThings to dotravelzipline

Previous story
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?
Next story
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

Just Posted

NISS student Sandra Cook cut the ribbon as First Nations connection and support workers Ida Miller and Pearl Brotchie watched. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
NISS holds grand opening for newly renovated science room

‘It was two rooms, and now it’s been made into a space for four rooms’

A massive crowd showed up at Highland Manor on Thursday afternoon for a special ceremony from local First Nations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Healing ceremony held at Highland Manor in Port Hardy

The ceremony was put together in answer to numerous overdose deaths and suicides recently in town

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print. Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: Port Hardy Bay is not a historic sea otter area

‘Our ancestors knew that apex predators of marine resources could not live in harmony together’

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks up during parliament’s question period about the long-awaited aquaculture report for B.C. (NDP MP Rachel Blaney youtube video screenshot)
North Island-Powell River MP wants timeline for federal report on aquaculture in B.C.

Beech stated he fully expect the report will be ready in the next number of weeks

Black Press media file
Port Hardy RCMP nab impaired drivers throughout the month of May

May 22 was National Impaired driving enforcement day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of Pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal ministers outline principles of $647M fund to protect Pacific salmon

Feds say programs will be in collaboration with Indigenous, commercial and recreational fishers

Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller speak about the need for addiction treatment facility near Vanderhoof, March 2021. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Agriculture minister insists she is not interfering in land commission

(Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Not much optimism from B.C.’s wildfire risk watchers

Significant lack of rainfall this year has southern Interior communities bracing for a rough season

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners and those between the ages of 18 and 34 were the most likely targets

Celebrity sighting – the Cornelia Marie of Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch fame passed by Campbell River on Sunday afternoon capturing the interest of a number of the fans of the TV crab fishing adventure series. Photo by Ryan Dawson
Celebrity sighting – Deadliest Catch vessel passes by Campbell River

Commercial crab fishing boats featured in the Discovery Channel series

Guide Taz finishing the Runway - the final segment of the Eagle’s Flight ZipTour at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Scott Stanfield photo
Speeding over treetops at Mount Washington again an option

Take a ride with our reporter as mountain resort’s zipline open for the season

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

Most Read