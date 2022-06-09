A caterpillar makes its way along a concrete sidewalk in Saanich. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

A caterpillar makes its way along a concrete sidewalk in Saanich. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Tent caterpillar season returns: here’s how Vancouver Island can battle back

Manual removal method the easiest, but targeted natural insecticides available

The silky sacks in trees are back.

It’s the time of year when home gardeners and professionals alike are finding colonies of western tent caterpillars on the ends of branches, in deciduous trees such as willow, poplar, plum, apple, cherry and oaks, and occasionally bushes.

While the fuzzy creatures, which ultimately transform into moths, are not an invasive species – they are native in various forms around North America – people looking to keep their trees and rose bushes lush, green and healthy routinely take steps to get rid of the voracious, leaf-eating caterpillars.

Glenn Harris, senior manager of environmental protection with the Capital Regional District, said tent caterpillars’ numbers naturally cycle – eggs are laid once a year by females – and they do little harm to a tree other than defoliation. He suggests nest removal should be done by hand, and that pesticides are not necessary to control this species.

Health Canada recommends that for best effect, removal of the tents be done when the caterpillars are at rest, in the early morning, late evening or on cool rainy days. Pole pruners can work well to remove the tents higher up in trees.

While many people choose to drown the caterpillars in buckets of water once removed from the tree, there are other options to prevent defoliation. The biological insecticide Bacillus thuringiensis, or B.t., sold under various brand names at major local retailers, can be sprayed on foliage once the first signs of leaf damage appear. As the bacterium is designed for use specifically against the larvae of moths and butterflies, it does not affect other insects and is non-toxic to mammals, birds and fish, according to Health Canada.

For homeowners who wish to let nature take its course, caterpillars are on the menu for some birds, including robins, blue jays and red-winged blackbirds. Also, yellow jackets and parasitic wasps are predators.

For other information about western tent caterpillars and controlling infestations, visit canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/pest-control-tips/tent-caterpillars.html.

ALSO READ: Volunteers advocate for sustainable infrastructure at Oak Bay’s Cattle Point

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRDEnvironmentNature

Previous story
A summer job: Good for the teenage soul and wallet
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. transgender voice coach helps people find their tone world-wide

Just Posted

Canadian music legend Mick Dalla-Vee brings his Idols and Icons show to Vancouver Island communities June 10-12, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Canadian singer Mick Dalla-Vee brings Idols and Icons to Vancouver Island towns

Tim Sangha, a member of the Nanaimo-based business partnership that has owned the Scarlet Ibis Pub and Restaurant since November 2020, presents a carving by woodcarver Rick Rotar of the Ibis business logo to Patricia Gwynne who owned and operated the Island’s most remote pub for more than 40 years. (Scarlet Ibis image)
New business partners breathe new life into Vancouver Island’s most remote pub

Port Hardy Farmers & Artisans Market Facebook logo
District of Port Hardy is prioritizing the community’s recovery from the pandemic

An Indigenous blessing ceremony was held at Port Hardy’s new airport terminal building on Friday, May 27. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy’s brand new airport terminal is now open to the public