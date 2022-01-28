‘Til the cows come home: Errington’s cruising cows back after adventurous escape

Owners notified animals were kept safe a short distance away; fence now beefed up

A pair of wayward cattle roaming about Errington since Monday (Jan. 24) have come home.

According to Amber Edwards, the two 16-month-old beef cattle first escaped on Monday from Bowlby Road after a fallen tree damaged fencing along the 13-acre property.

After their first escape, the cows were recovered and brought home. They escaped a second time on Tuesday afternoon before the damaged fence was discovered and it has since been repaired. After their first escape, area residents contacted Edwards through social media to provide updates on their whereabouts as they ‘moo-ved’ about the neighbourhood. She was contacted on Wednesday afternoon and told both cows were safe on a property near Shearme and Palmer Road.

They had been held in a backyard and couldn’t be seen from the road while Edwards and her husband were out looking earlier that day.

“I was so frustrated and quite stressed looking for them… I was concerned that I wasn’t going to get them back because we have a lot of back bush. And if they went in there, it would’ve been almost impossible to get them back,” said Edwards.

The rolling fog also did not help.

“They could’ve been three feet in and we still wouldn’t have seen them,” she said.

Edwards was able to collect her cows, both in good condition, and walked them home without incident.

“They’re pretty friendly cows. I’m happy they didn’t take off far.”

