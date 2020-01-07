Justin Trudeau is shown in this recent handut image provided by his official photographer, Adam Scotti. Trudeau is sporting a new, more serious look to go with his more businesslike approach to being prime minister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Adam Scotti *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Justin Trudeau is sporting a new, more serious look to go with his more businesslike approach to being prime minister.

He has returned from more than two weeks vacation in Costa Rica with a salt-and-pepper beard.

Trudeau’s new look was revealed in a photo posted Monday on Instagram by his official photographer, Adam Scotti.

Trudeau later tweeted another photo showing him and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan being briefed by military officials on developments in Iraq.

It’s not clear whether the beard is here to stay, at least for a while, or just the temporary result of not bothering to shave while on vacation — the Prime Minister’s Office offered no immediate comment on the matter.

But for now at least, Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell, who served from 1894 to 1896.

Trudeau has exhibited a fondness for facial hair in the past.

In younger days, including when he was first elected as an MP, he sported a variety of moustaches, goatees and the occasional beard, along with longer, more unruly hair. Critics carped from time to time that he looked like a pirate or a drug lord.

But since being elected Liberal leader in 2013, Trudeau has resolutely stuck to short locks and a clean-shaven face — until now.

His new beard is neatly trimmed and flecked liberally with grey. It seems to match Trudeau’s stated intention to take a lower profile, more businesslike approach to his second mandate, keeping the focus on concrete bread-and-butter initiatives and shifting the spotlight to his team of cabinet ministers.

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hockey fan, 8, gets birthday cake with Maple Leaf Foods logo by mistake

Just Posted

Victor’s Secret returns to Port McNeill for ninth annual show

All told, over $32,000 has been given out to 54 patients and three organizations.

VIDEO: Alberni Valley Bulldogs break North Island Midget Eagles in two-game series

“We let a team that is not better than us basically have the division and that’s frustrating.”

North Island Bantam Eagles win gold in Comox Valley

Captain William Grant felt the Eagles “played as a team really well all the way through the tourney.”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: My stalker

“I looked around and didn’t see any other wolves”

Flood watch called off for North and West Vancouver Island

The River Forecast Centre will monitor the conditions and provides updates as conditions warrant.

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Grammy-winner Lucinda Williams to play MusicFest in Comox Valley

Singer-songwriter has been on artistic director Doug Cox’s wish list for years

Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

Most Read