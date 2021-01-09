Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Hot Tea Month and Be Kind to Food Servers Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 10: Bittersweet Chocolate Day, Cut Your Energy Costs Day, Peculiar People Day, Houseplant Appreciation Day.

Monday, Jan. 11: Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day, Heritage Treasures Day, Milk Day, Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 12: Marzipan Day, Kiss a Ginger Day, Pharmacist Day.

Wednesday, Jan. 13: Rubber Duckie Day, Sticker Day, Make Your Dream Come True Day.

Thursday, Jan. 14: Dress Up Your Pet Day, Organize Your Home Day, International Kite Day.

Friday, Jan. 15: Strawberry Ice Cream Day, Hat Day, Bagel Day, Pothole Day.

Saturday, Jan. 16: Soup Swap Day, Religious Freedom Day, Nothing Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Most Read