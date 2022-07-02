Vern Drader wears an umbrella hat while taking part in the one-kilometre Silver Fox Block Walk, a fundraiser for the Terry Fox Foundation in Chilliwack on Aug. 28, 2019. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 is Umbrella Cover Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Vern Drader wears an umbrella hat while taking part in the one-kilometre Silver Fox Block Walk, a fundraiser for the Terry Fox Foundation in Chilliwack on Aug. 28, 2019. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 is Umbrella Cover Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 3 to 9

Umbrella Cover Day, International Skinny Dip Day, Barbecued Spareribs Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Ice Cream Month and Great British Pea Week.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, July 3: International Plastic Bag Free Day, Stay Out Of The Sun Day, Disobedience Day, Eat Your Beans Day.

Monday, July 4: Jackfruit Day, Barbecued Spareribs Day, Independence From Meat Day.

Tuesday, July 5: Bikini Day, Mechanical Pencil Day, Apple Turnover Day, Workaholics’ Day.

Wednesday, July 6: International Kissing Day, Fried Chicken Day, Umbrella Cover Day.

Thursday, July 7: World Chocolate Day, Global Forgiveness Day, Tell The Truth Day, Dive Bar Day.

Friday, July 8: Be A Kid Again Day, Video Games Day, World Kebab Day.

Saturday, July 9: Fashion Day, Sugar Cookie Day, International Skinny Dip Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. beach named one of the best in the world

Just Posted

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Ross Mavis. (Submitted photo)
Former North Island Gazette owner/publisher passes away

A colder, wetter spring may not necessarily mean an influx of mosquitoes in Nanaimo and elsewhere in B.C., says an entomologist at the University of B.C. (Stock photo)
Colder spring may not mean population boom for Vancouver Island mosquitoes

A small fire near Sayward was caused by lightning June 28. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Dashboard
Lightning causes first wildfire for Vancouver Island