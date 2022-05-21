Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 22 to 28

World Turtle Day, World Dracula Day, Brisket Day are all coming up this week

A turtle and a duck share a sunbathing log at Sardis Park in Chilliwack on April 9, 2015. Monday, May 23, 2022 is World Turtle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In May, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Barbecue Month and Get Caught Reading Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, May 22: World Goth Day, Buy A Musical Instrument Day, International Day for Biological Diversity.

Monday, May 23: World Turtle Day, Taffy Day, Lucky Penny Day.

Tuesday, May 24: Scavenger Hunt Day, Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, Brothers’ Day.

Wednesday, May 25: Tap Dance Day, Towel Day, Geek Pride Day, Wine Day.

Thursday, May 26: World Dracula Day, Paper Airplane Day, Blueberry Cheesecake Day, World Lindy Hop Day.

Friday, May 27: Sunscreen Day, Fish And Chips Day, Cellophane Tape Day.

Saturday, May 28: Amnesty International Day, Hamburger Day, Brisket Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.