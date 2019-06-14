Liam Neeson stars in the 2008 film Taken. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, here is a list of the five best fathers in film.

Marlin, Finding Nemo (2003)

This overprotective clownfish swam across the ocean to find his missing son.

Furious Styles, Boyz n the Hood (1991)

The iconic father figure played by Laurence Fishburne knew what it took to be a real man in South Central.=

John Quincy Archibald, John Q. (2002)

Denzel Washington plays a desperate father who holds up a hospital and forces them to give his son a life-saving operation.

Daniel Hillard, Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

After losing custody of his kids, Robin Williams’ character dresses up as a female housekeeper to interact with them.

Bryan Mills, Taken (2008)

After his daughter is kidnapped, Liam Neeson’s character does whatever it takes to get her back with his “very particular set of skills.”

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

The Canadian Press

