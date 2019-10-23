VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

If you’ve ever wondered what a polar bear gets up to while you’re at work– or really any other time – you’re in luck.

Polar Bears International, a non-profit dedicated to conserving the bears and their natural environment, has relaunched their polar bear cam.

Situated in Churchill, Man., known as the polar bear capital of the world, the camera catches the animals napping, hunting, swimming and just, well, loafing around.

The live cam comes just ahead of Polar Bear Week, which runs from Nov. 6-9, which coincides with the fall polar bear migration to Churchill where polar bears gather to wait for Hudson Bay to begin freezing so they can return to hunting seals.

If you’re interested in getting more in-tune with the polar bears, you can also track them.

