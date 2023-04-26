Sill from the Fox & Bee Studio’s time-lapse of the northern lights over Comox Lake.

VIDEO: Cumberland studio captures stunning time-lapse of northern lights

Late-night natural sky show captured over Comox Lake

Kim Bannerman was getting ready retire for the evening on Sunday night.

Mother Nature had different plans.

“I was actually getting ready for bed, and a friend of mine made a comment on Facebook,” said Bannerman. “We (she and partner Shaun Pigott) both enjoy astronomy, and had filmed the northern lights in the past, but nothing quite so spectacular. So we saw it was a good night and we figured, ‘why go to bed? Let’s just head out to the lake and see what we can see.’”

Bannerman and Pigott, who co-own Fox & Bee Studio in Cumberland, set up their equipment at Cumberland Campsite on Comox Lake, aimed north, and started skywatching.

“We filmed from midnight until about 2:45, capturing different time-lapses. It was a very late night for us,” Bannerman quipped.

She said it was the best northern lights show she has ever seen.

“We’ve seen them once before, coming across the connector for the Coquihalla, coming from Kelowna to Vancouver one night, but that was really the only time I had seen them look quite as spectacular as this. It looked amazing… and no light pollution, so a really good view.”

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyNorthern lights

Previous story
No one is driving this taxi, what possibly could go wrong?

Just Posted

A bear sow with a mangled paw in a photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 after trying to get inside a dumpster in front of Forest Grove apartments. The sow had to be put down and the cubs were captured and slated for rehabilitation. (Brian Grover photo)
Port Alice resident explores options for obtaining bear-proof garbage bins

Canadian Coast Guard members, along with the Port Hardy RCMP, help paint Stan Hunt’s 18-foot tall Indigenous monument for residential school children. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Indigenous monument for residential school children receives its first coat of paint

The Scott Island Marine National Wildlife Area was the first protected marine area established under the Canada Wildlife Act. (Government of Canada screen capture)
Oil and gas ‘sleeper permits’ surrendered for sensitive B.C. coastal areas

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?