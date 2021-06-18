A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart

VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins passed by close to shore in Campbell River June 16 as the setting sun warmed the sky and mainland mountains on the other side of Georgia Strait.

Campbell Riverite Kimberly Hart sent us this video shot by a friend who was sitting on the beach when the pod approached.

