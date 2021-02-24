Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON

VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

-with files from Kamloops This Week

So swift they didn’t even hear him coming.

A group of ducks gathering on McArthur Island in Kamloops were taken by surprise when a lynx jumped out of the bushes to get himself some lunch.

Unfortunately, that lunch was a duck.

The moment was captured on video and posted to Facebook on Feb. 22, by Split Reed.

There have been many reports of lynx roaming Kamloops, including recent sightings on McArthur Island.

Various previous lynx sightings on the North Shore and in Westsyde resulted in some of the animals being taken to the B.C. Wildlife Park for treatment.

According to the BC Conservation office, there have been a higher-than-average number of lynx and bobcat sightings in Kamloops this winter.

While there have been no reports of pets being attacked, the conservation office reminds people to keep a close eye on their furry friends when outdoors, keep them on a leash and avoid leaving attractants such as food where animals can access it.

