Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm

Vanessa Kizyma
Taylor Selby Robinson
Dena Grebinski
Dena Grebinski
Stephan Muhlbauer

The Okanagan got lit up Wednesday night after a thunderstorm rolled through the valley.

Lightning crackled through the region from Penticton to Vernon for several hours starting at about 8:30 p.m.

Many took the opportunity to get out their cameras and snap pictures of the light display as the Okanagan was treated to a summer storm.

Environment Canada is forecasting another thunderstorm to hit the Okanagan on Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large part of B.C. on Thursday afternoon, including the North, Central and South Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap.

If there is heavy rainfall in the region it could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, they added. Friday is also expected to have showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm, said Environment Canada.

Do you have a photo or video of last night’s storm? Send it to okanagan@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganStorm

Previous story
Treasure hunting robot showdown tests UBC students’ technical prowess
Next story
CRA says it has $1.4 billion in uncashed cheques sitting in its coffers

Just Posted

BC Nurses Union members and supporters attended a rally in Campbell River’s Spirit Square Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Nurses rally for change in Campbell River

Stewart Marshall. (Supplied photo)
The ‘Paddling Painter’ exhibits at the Whale’s Rub Pub in Sointula

Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Kyle Dornan stops for a group photo near the end of the day at the bike rodeo in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Tour de Rock ‘bike rodeo’ fundraiser takes over Port Hardy Recreation Centre parking lot

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)
Joint funding will make Port McNeill’s Beach Drive more resilient to natural disasters