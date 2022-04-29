A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

VIDEO: RCMP officer helps family of geese cross B.C. street

2 adults and 6 goslings were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in Chilliwack

A very polite and nice thing happened to a gaggle of Canada geese in Chilliwack.

The feathered family of eight – two adults and six goslings – were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in downtown Chilliwack on Friday, April 29.

“Today one of our officers had the honour of keeping some of our nation’s most famous flock safe,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said. “These Canada geese were on a mission to check out all of the exciting changes to downtown Chilliwack.”

They crossed the street almost inside the lines of the crosswalk, but not quite. The event was captured on video by Amara Jacklynn Moore.

It is unknown where the Canada geese were heading.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Just Posted

The back cover of Yvonne Maximchuk's fiction novel 'Murder Rides A Gale Force Wind.' (Submitted photo)
Echo Bay artist-author explains how she wrote her very first fiction novel

The View Royal Surgical Centre will be acquired by Island Health. (Google Maps)
Island Health acquires private surgical centres in View Royal, Nanaimo

Tejas Collison being remotely interviewed by Illana Hester for new Islands-wide artist podcast. (Photo credit: Creative Coast or @creativecoastbc)
North Island artists are invited to participate in tech pilot

Lonnie Hryhroka passed away after a workplace logging accident severely injured him on April 13. (Barbara Paige Labbey photo)
Man severely injured logging on northern Vancouver Island dies 2 weeks later