VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Only a few eateries in Canada have embraced robotics and other high-tech offerings.

But more owners may be hesitant to do so due to high costs in a low-margin industry.

Robo Sushi in Toronto is staffed partly by waist-high robots with two eyes and a smile permanently fixed on their faces that guide patrons to empty seats.

The restaurant opened last year and claims to be the first of its kind in North America.

Autonetics Universe, based in Aurora, Ont., sells a number of machines that can greet customers, take orders, display prices and promotions, and carry food and drinks.

The company’s founder, Ian McGowan, noted Canada is fairly new to incorporating robotics into retail compared to other countries.

McGowan says part of the hesitation could come from sticker shock since service robots can range from $7,000 to $25,000 or higher. He adds that robots can create jobs in technology and can see them lowering some labour costs.

The Canadian Press

