VIDEO: Science World staff attempt 30 experiments in 5 minutes to mark anniversary

Science World opened its doors 30 years ago, on May 6, 1989

Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, cuts a cake to celebrate 30 years since the facility opened, on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

Science World marked its 30th anniversary on Monday, and to celebrate, staff attempted to complete 30 science experiments in under five minutes.

Barbara Brink, co-founder of Science World, also cut the birthday cake to mark the occasion.

