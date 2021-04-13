VIDEO: Sea lion spotted in bizarre area of remote Holberg Road

Greg Clarke was driving home to Holberg on Monday, April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)

It was a sight that you don’t see everyday.

Greg Clarke was driving home to Holberg on Monday, April 12, when he saw a large sea lion just sitting by the side of the road, so he pulled out his phone and shot a video of it.

You see the weirdest things on the way to CCR Holberg Posted by Greg Clarke on Monday, April 12, 2021

Later that night he posted it to a Holberg Facebook group where it quickly went viral.

Clarke noted in a Facebook comment that he had contacted DFO and reported the animal, stating it “appears to have gotten out of Goodspeed river at Elephant Crossing and got lost.”

He added it had probably made its way back to the San Josef river by now.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsWildlife