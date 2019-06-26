Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother; little did they know who— or what— would be greeting them (File contributed/ Tabitha Cooper)

VIDEO: Victoria airport guests see T-Rex surprise

Two boys dressed as raptors get a shock when their grandmother comes to greet them

Travellers and airport staff had a Jurassic experience at the Victoria International Airport this week.

Two young boys decided to dress in inflatable dinosaur costumes as a fun way to greet their grandmother, who had done the same thing to them two years ago in Toronto.

ALSO READ: Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

“They thought they were getting her back,” said the boys’ mother, Tabitha Cooper. “Little did they know she’d be dressed as a dinosaur as well.”

Out came grandma-sauraus, resulting in a parade of (extremely short-armed) waves, dancing and bopping. The trio bounced around into a group hug that could warm even the cold-blooded.

Airport staff were in on the joke after a security guard assisted the grandmother with getting into her costume – which of course was packed in her carry-on case.

ALSO READ: Meet the T. rex cousin who you could literally look down on

The dino-family have more to celebrate than good coordination: grandma is visiting because a new family member is on the way.

Cooper laughed that now it would probably be wise to get baby a dinosaur outfit, too.

