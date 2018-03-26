(Kamloops This Week)

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

– Kamloops This Week

One of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s busiest libraries doesn’t have a fixed location.

It travels to communities throughout the region that do not have physical public libraries, offering books to residents on wheels.

“Our Bookmobile is our third-highest circulating library,” TNRD chief librarian Judy Moore said.

After 17 years, the 35-foot diesel Blue Bird bus, which has been serving rural communities, has been parked and is up for auction. It travels as far as Vavenby, Green Lake Provincial Park, Loon Lake, Whitecroft and Westwold, but also spends time in Westsyde.

With about 400,000 kilometres under its belt, the vehicle needs some work, but still runs. The single-axel bus has a recently rebuilt transmission and a generator and is outfitted with maple shelving.

If we think about the tiny home trend — how that meets public library service — well, we’ve got it,” Moore said.

A new Bookmobile is being outfitted in Surrey. The capital project cost approximately $500,000 and was paid for through the TNRD’s public library service reserve fund. It will include additional stops when it hits the road sometime before mid-May.

“We’ve reviewed our schedule of Bookmobile stops and, certainly, within the last 10 years, there have been many changes for demographics in the area and population growth,” Moore said, noting demand for the service has increased.

New urban and rural routes will be added in Quilchena, the Lower Nicola, Lac Le Jeune and Thompson River Estates. There will also be four new stops in Kamloops: Tournament Capital Centre, B.C. Wildlife Park, Sahali Mall and Juniper Ridge.

The new Bookmobile will be larger and fully accessible for wheelchairs and strollers.

In 2017, the Bookmobile lent more than 35,000 items from a collection size of more than 8,800. On average, it is open for 12.5 hours per week and staffed for 70 hours.

Those wishing to bid on the retired Bookmobile must submit via a sealed envelope. The auction is open until Tuesday, April, 17 at 4 p.m., with a minimum bid of $7,500. Money raised will be used for a graphic wrap around the new Bookmobile.

For more information, go online to tnrl.ca.

Previous story
Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

Just Posted

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Lucy Haché reveals the inspiration behind her second book ‘Stars’

“Stars was written as part of a process of healing for me as a Kwakwaka’wakw woman”

North Island Highland Dancing Association’s 47th Annual dance competition

Mayumi Hinatsu won the aggregate for her category and the Jonathon Burns memorial trophy

Memorial gazebo to honour logging history in Woss

WFP and TimberWest have provided donations to the project

Port Hardy Fire Rescue holds house fire demo at Wakas Hall

Officer Justin Reusch, who is in charge of training for the department, put the demo together.

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Pedestrian in Nanaimo dies after being hit by car on highway

Incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday between Oliver Road and Turner Road

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

Most Read