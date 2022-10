“If they duck to get away, keep their tail low or ears back, or generally keep their body tight and low, that’s submissive, appeasement behavior,” Alexandra Horowitz, via Metal Floss.

Horowitz suggests watching for any signs of duress in order to make sure your pet is as comfortable as possible. If they’re unhappy with what they’re wearing, try to ease their stress by choosing a less constrictive costume.

