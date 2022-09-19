‘SNL’ Announces First Nonbinary Cast Member

Actor and comedian has signed on to join the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for its 48th season.

Molly Kearney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, also recently appeared in Amazon’s new series, ‘A League of Their Own.’ The show is a remake of the popular 1992 film of the same name and has been well received among queer fans. Kearney also appeared in Disney+’s ‘The Mighty Ducks.’

In 2019, they were chosen for Comedy Central’s yearly showcase of comedians, ‘Up Next.’. ‘SNL’ also announced three other new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. The announcement comes after several ‘SNL’ stars recently left the show. The sketch comedy show’s season premiere will take place on Oct. 1.

