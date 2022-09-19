SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Is Active on All 7 Continents

After five previous attempts were halted because of weather, SpaceX successfully launched 54 Starlink satellites on Sept. 18. They will work in tandem with the other 3,076 Starlink satellites that are already in place. Musk’s goal is to have as many as 42,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit by 2027. His vision for Starlink is to provide high-speed internet to remote areas.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO took to Twitter on Sept. 18 to announce that his plan is under way. The achievement comes after the FCC denied Starlink approval for an $886 million subsidy to broaden service across 35 states. The commission said Starlink “failed to demonstrate that the providers could deliver the promised service.”SpaceX said the rejection was “grossly unfair” and “flawed as a matter of both law and policy.”There were over 400,000 Starlink subscribers around the world.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Previous story
‘SNL’ Announces First Nonbinary Cast Member

Just Posted

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire prohibition lifted for the Coastal Fire Centre

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney

The owner of Campbell River’s Comfort Inn and manger of its neighbour, the Berwick seniors complex, say unruly behaviour downtown is having significant impact ontheir businesses. Photo contributed
Unruly behaviour in downtown Campbell River has escalated to a different level: Mayor Andy Adams

Apprentice carver Rey Dickie and master carver Stan Hunt stand next to the log that will be carved into a monument to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island carvers creating monument to children found in unmarked graves