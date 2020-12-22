<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)

Ikak’ila means take care of yourselves. (Video still)

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

Two teachers at the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School have put together a video about COVID-19 with elders from Gwa’sala and ‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations, speaking Gwa’sala and ‘Nak’wala dialects.

”Our communities have been really concerned about COVID-19 entering our villages. The elders had some messages they wanted to share with the community of encouragement and safe practices,” said Robin Rosborough, a pre-kindergarten teacher who created the video with Grades 2/3 teacher, Michelle Hinatsu.

The pair are also part of a language program, working with elders to record and teach Gwa’sala and ‘Nak’wala languages. It was a natural fit then, to ask the elders to speak in their first languages for the video, sharing their cultural knowledge at the same time as urging people to make the safe choice.

The elders reminded people to wash hands, wear masks, keep distanced and take care of each other.

Hearing their voices itself is a reminder of who needs to be kept safe. Hearing the language, fluent to these elders whose childhoods were spent in Smith Inlet, Takush, and Blunden Harbour, Ba’as, reminds how much there is still to learn.

“Just have patience. There’s a time coming when the virus will pass. If anything, we want to be all present and accounted for,” said hereditary chief of Nak’waxda’xw Nation, Thomas Hiłamas Henderson.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

Just Posted

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

EMS Parade
The annual EMS Parade rolls through Port McNeill

Families came outside and lined the streets to watch the parade.

A tractor trailer went off the road on Highway 19 near Woss on Monday. Facebook/Nelson Christensen photo
Motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 near Woss

Truck goes off road into shoulder

A 2019 RCMP check stop in Port McNeill. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Don’t drink and drive: North Island RCMP launch month long counter attack campaign

‘BC has some of the toughest drinking and driving laws in Canada’

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo
VIAHA says if all goes to plan minor hockey games could start up Jan. 16-17

‘The VIAHA Executive Committee will be meeting in early January to review the situation’

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

Thousands in the Cowichan Valley and the south Island were still without power as of Tuesday morning after an unexpected snowstorm hit the area on Monday, with heavy snow cracking off tree branches and taking down power lines. Pictured is a vehicle in Duncan after being struck by falling branches. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Thousands still without power on Vancouver Island after Monday snowstorm

BC Hydro crews working around the clock to repair damage

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

Canadians continue to benefit from lower gasoline prices, but housing prices continue to rise. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)
Canadians close dreary 2020 with big ticket spending splurge

Gasoline prices down, housing prices up, according to Statistics Canada

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

The staff at Qualitown Thrift Store in Campbell River pose for a photograph. Every second and fourth monday of the month, they will be welcoming homeless people to come and take things that they need from the store. Binny Paul photo
’Ask and you shall receive,’ store says to homeless Vancouver Islanders

Campbell River thrift store offers free shopping for the homeless to deter theft

Capt. Michael Tellier accepting a donation in 2017. (Black Press Media file)
South Island air cadet instructor suspended after child pornography charge

Leadership confident no ‘former or current cadets are implicated’

Most Read