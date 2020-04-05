Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, skates with the puck against Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Hockey is the definitive Canadian winter sport, and spring is normally the time for playoffs and the quest for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup.

This year, however, the NHL season came to an abrupt end as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and the playoffs and the Stanley Cup series have been cancelled.

READ ALSO: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

If you’re a hockey fan, longing for the return of on-ice action, we hope this 20-question hockey quiz will help provide some relief.

And if you’re not up on hockey knowledge, give a call to a hockey fan you know and take this quiz together.


If you want some more quizzes, try some of the following.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Hold our line’: 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in B.C.
Next story
Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

Just Posted

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

UPDATED: Vancouver Island seniors die in hospital due to COVID-19

Province has hit a total of 31 deaths

Cermaq Canada continues to adapt operations amid Covid-19 pandemic while supporting employees and local communities

As governments, communities and Canadians continue to modify behaviors and activities based… Continue reading

No more ferries will sail from Departure Bay, Mill Bay, Brentwood Bay during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Ferries announces major changes to sailing schedules for 60 days starting Saturday, April 4

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Two inmates found positive for COVID-19 at federal prison in B.C.; other tests pending

15 staff self-isolating waiting results, refusal to work notice sent, says correctional officer

Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

Amazon Canada said in an email to The Canadian Press that it is working with Canada Post, Purolator

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

Federal NDP suggests universal benefit to streamline aid payments

Those who do not need money will repay at end of tax year

Saanich mayor receives his foster bees through pollinator rental program

‘I feel like I’m an adoptive father,’ Fred Haynes says of his rented mason bee colony

Nanaimo’s Harmac mill works to fill doubled pulp order for medical masks and gowns

Mill’s president says extra cleaning in place and workers are social distancing

Most Read