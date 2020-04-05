Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, skates with the puck against Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?
Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport
Hockey is the definitive Canadian winter sport, and spring is normally the time for playoffs and the quest for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup.
This year, however, the NHL season came to an abrupt end as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and the playoffs and the Stanley Cup series have been cancelled.
If you’re a hockey fan, longing for the return of on-ice action, we hope this 20-question hockey quiz will help provide some relief.
And if you’re not up on hockey knowledge, give a call to a hockey fan you know and take this quiz together.
