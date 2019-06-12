Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis Blues’ Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — The St. Louis Blues have won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Jordan Binnington made 32 saves and Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist apiece as the Blues downed the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL’s championship series.

Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis. Jaden Schwartz tacked on two assists.

Matt Grzelcyk spoiled Binnington’s shutout bid with two minutes left in the third period.

O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

The moment many have waited a lifetime to see happen!!! Celebrate, St. Louis!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xTzDHsiO8Z — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2019

The Canadian Press

