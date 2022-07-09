A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage

BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

An art show was part of Gold River Days in 2021, and it's the kind of event the new society will be putting on in the future. Photo courtesy Keith Broad
Gold River, Tsa’xana and Nootka Sound gets art boost with new society

Campbell River Fire Department. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Driver airlifted after logging truck roll over south of Campbell River

The Hyde Creek Music Festival made its return this year on July 2 with a great lineup of bands and some warm weather. See more photos on page nine. (Debra Lynn photo)
Hyde Creek Music Festival returned for some fun in the sun