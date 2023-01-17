VIDEO: Locals ride horses through fires as Spanish festival makes comeback

A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Horses burst through the soaring flames of night-time bonfires in a dramatic annual festival in this small Spanish town. The bonfires are called “luminarias,” and the Las Luminarias festival is believed to be centuries-old. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The streets of Spanish village San Bartolome de Pinares were filled with smoke Sunday (Jan. 16), the glow of burning wood and the clatter of trotting hooves in celebrating an annual festival.

Known as Las Luminarias, the festival celebrates Saint Anthony, Spain’s patron saint of animals.

It was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

-AP video/Iain Sullivan and Alicia Leon

