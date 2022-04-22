NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

NASA satellites help scientists understand how the Earth is changing. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: NASA uses satellites to track climate change

Scientists use satellites to better understand how climate change impacts the planet

For Earth day, the Director of NASA’s Earth science division reflects on what she sees as one of the most useful instruments used to better understand our planet – satellites.

Climate change

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry meets Bonnie and Henry

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
North Island First Nations disappointed with DFO’s handling of 10-year-old fish virus study

The Tenors will be playing a show May 27 in Port McNeill for charity. (Supplied photo)
The Tenors are coming May 27 to Port McNeill for a benefit concert

Yvonne Maximchuk’s latest book is a mystery novel set in Echo Bay. (Supplied photo)
Echo Bay artist-author ventures into the fiction genre with brand new mystery book

A map of the North Island Projects. (Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. photo)
North Isle Copper and Gold appoints new vice president project development