Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda MacDougall comments on damage in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

VIDEO: Nova Scotians view damage, begin post-Fiona clean-up

Hundreds of people displaced by destructive tropical storm

In Nova Scotia, hundreds of people have been displaced by post-tropical storm Fiona. On Sunday (Sept. 26), residents of Cape Breton were beginning repairs and surveying the damage as politicians touched down to survey the devastation from the storm.

The Canadian Press

