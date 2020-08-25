VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

A Denman Island family had some Sunday evening excitement, watching from their home as a pod of orcas came hunting for food.

“Dinner time on Denman last night as a group of orcas attacked a family of river otters in front of our deck,” said Lawrence Justrabo in a Monday morning Facebook post. “At least one missing otter, maybe more. Some survived. Once in a lifetime footage provided by an ever lucky 17-year-old who always seems to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I saw him eat the otter, yeah,” a female voice can be heard while the video plays. “I don’t think they (otters) were all there, I think one of the parents still has the babies. I did see one come in earlier, I think it was going out for food again… but it obviously will not be coming back…That was awful.”

The Record has reached out to the Justrabo family for additional comment.

ALSO: Orcas seen splashing and breaching off Hornby Island


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyOrca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

Just Posted

North Island Eagles announce coaches for upcoming minor rep hockey season

‘As an executive we have decided to focus on player and goalie development this season’

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

Seven Hills Golf & Country Club crowns 2020 club champion

It all came down to a huge putt for birdie. After battling… Continue reading

Sign up now for virtual Terry Fox Run

There’s no entry fee this year, all you have to do is register online.

Volunteers to help clean waterways and improve fish habitat in Zeballos

The clean-up is organized by the village of Zeballos and Nootka Sound Watershed Society

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

Mural founder’s project proposal rejected by Society

Chemainus Festival of Murals deems the time isn’t right for such a massive undertaking

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18

Most Read