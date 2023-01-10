President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

VIDEO: Trudeau meets with continental business leaders at North American Leaders’ Summit

Business leaders say countries need to start thinking about more unified trade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in a meeting with business leaders from across North America on Monday after he arrived in Mexico City for the so-called “Three Amigos” summit. The message from business leaders was unanimous: start thinking about North America as a unified trade and business bloc in the spirit of the European Union.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauNorth AmericaPolitics

Previous story
VIDEO: Okanagan athlete puts smile on (chunk of) ice

Just Posted

Victor’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to Port McNeill Jan. 28. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Victor’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to Port McNeill for 10th anniversary show

Whiskers and her 2022 calf. (Doug Bradshaw photo)
‘Who’s who’ of the Island’s humpback whale community surfacing around Port Alice

Brian Kingzett, pictured, has been named Executive Director of the BCSFA, after joining the organization last year. Photo Courtesy B.C. Salmon Farmers Association
Brian Kingzett named new executive director of B.C. Salmon Farmers Association

Bear and Tiger will be up for adoption together as a pair when they are healthy enough. (Jill Laviolette photo)
Mystery solved: Dogs rescued from remote B.C. island will be put up for adoption