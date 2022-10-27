Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a meeting with President Joe Biden during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VIDEO: Trudeau, public safety minister condemn those who travel to join terrorist groups

4 Canadians returned to the country from a Syrian detention camp Oct. 26

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino are condemning travel for the purposes of terrorism, following the return of four Canadians from a Syrian detention camp on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Global Affairs Canada has identified the four as Quebec’s Oumaima Chouay and her two children, as well as British Columbia resident Kimberly Polman.

Trudeau says it is a crime in Canada to travel for the purposes of terrorism.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Sick B.C. woman returning after 6 years in Syria faces peace bond

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaTerrorism

Previous story
Haunted Island medical clinic offering terrifying treatment until Halloween

Just Posted

Port Hardy Recreation Photography
PHOTOS: Autumn Festival a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

The Marine Detective Jackie Hildering wades into the water next to the humpback. (Emily Cowie/MERS photo)
‘Absolutely gutting’: Mourning the death of Spike the humpback whale

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray tours a Mowi Canada West salmon farm on Oct. 14 where she was hosted by the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations whose territory the farm is located in. (Supplied photo)
Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship thanks fisheries minister for consultations

A young female Humpback whale named ‘Spike’ was found dead off Malcolm Island. (Jared Towers photo)
Young female humpback whale ‘Spike’ found dead off Malcolm Island