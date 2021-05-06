QUESTION OF THE WEEK POLL: Are you prepared for an emergency?

Vote now and have your say

Vancouver Island’s north west coast has several long inlets, and emergency planners want to know whether they’ll amplify or dissipate a tsunami. (SRD Image)

After recent tsunami warning system tests, are you prepared for an emergency? Vote below and have your say.

RELATED: Port Hardy residents faced early morning tsunami warning

RELATED: Tsunami awareness survey



After recent tsunami warning system tests, are you prepared for an emergency?

Pollweb poll