QUESTION OF THE WEEK POLL: Do you want a disc golf course in Port Hardy?

Do you want a disc golf course in Port Hardy? Vote below to have your say, and check out the District of Port Hardy’s disc golf survey HERE.
Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Vote now to have your say.
Do you want a disc golf course in Port Hardy? Vote below to have your say, and check out the District of Port Hardy’s disc golf survey HERE.
“On Sunday, March 21 2021, a training event will take place on the Island Aurora”
The Eagles will be holding an AGM (in person if restrictions lift and allow it) in May.
The board members were elected for the next three years.
No formal, detailed costing was available but estimates ranging upwards of $50,000 were discussed.
ICET’s VOICES is a space for grant recipients to speak about their projects.
Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose
Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus
Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat
Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study
The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.
Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming rural road
A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man
Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved
The board members were elected for the next three years.
Boom from concrete truck breaks and falls on two men
Thirty-one-year-old Alycia Meyn was last seen in Nanaimo
Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose
Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase
Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed
Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms