QUESTION OF THE WEEK POLL: Should the Port Alice pulp mill be turned into a historical site?

Do you think the bankrupt Port Alice pulp mill should be turned into a historical site? Vote now at the link below and have your say.
The North Island ski hill has been awarded $874,000.
Check out these fantastic photos of North Islanders enjoying the snow during Family Day weekend.
“Overall a great year and effort by our members despite the challenges of 2020!”
Port Hardy Fire Rescue firefighters are pushing their fitness through the month of February.
COVID-19 has taken hostage everything that we enjoy and forced us all into a bubble.
SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater
Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.
The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time
DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish
‘The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5.’
Two emergency services helicopters responded to the collision
Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions
U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line
Clean-air advocates not sold on industry data about new stoves
The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context
Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding
‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film
There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province