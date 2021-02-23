The Port Alice pulp mill is in bankruptcy and hasn’t run since 2015. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Alice pulp mill is in bankruptcy and hasn’t run since 2015. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

QUESTION OF THE WEEK POLL: Should the Port Alice pulp mill be turned into a historical site?

Vote now and have your say.

Do you think the bankrupt Port Alice pulp mill should be turned into a historical site? Vote now at the link below and have your say.


Pollweb poll

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL QUESTION OF THE WEEK: What should Port McNeill do with the Old School building?

Just Posted

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Mount Cain gets grant funding to construct new day lodge

The North Island ski hill has been awarded $874,000.

Courtney Oblenda Johnny photo
VIDEO: North Islanders celebrate ‘winter wonderland’ Family Day weekend

Check out these fantastic photos of North Islanders enjoying the snow during Family Day weekend.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue logo
Port Hardy Fire Rescue releases 2020 third and fourth quarter stats

“Overall a great year and effort by our members despite the challenges of 2020!”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo
Port Hardy Fire Rescue raising funds virtually for the BC Lung Association

Port Hardy Fire Rescue firefighters are pushing their fitness through the month of February.

Tyson
Tyson’s Thoughts: COVID-19

COVID-19 has taken hostage everything that we enjoy and forced us all into a bubble.

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing near Clinton for 17 days reunited with owner

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Where the Dude Chilling Park sign used to live. (Cara McKenna/Twitter)
Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

Saleema Noon with a group of pre-teens before COVID-19. (Twitter)
Sexual health ‘master class’ for pre-teens offered online

‘The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5.’

(Black Press file photo)
Multi-vehicle highway collision in Ladysmith sends three to hospital

Two emergency services helicopters responded to the collision

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Most Read