FILE - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday (Aug. 5), which could disqualify him from politics. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

FILE - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday (Aug. 5), which could disqualify him from politics. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Pakistani court convicts former Prime Minister Imran Khan

It could potentially bar him from politics

A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday (Aug. 5), which could disqualify him from politics.

It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.

The Associated Press

READ MORE: Pakistan buries dead from massive suicide attack at political rally that killed 54

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pakistan

Previous story
Greek zoo serves up frozen meals to animals to help them beat the heat
Next story
People missing, thousands evacuated as northeast China is hit by more floods

Just Posted

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

The logo for the new North Island Community Health Centre was chosen as part of an open design contest for community artists. This logo was designed by Madison Reardan, of Margaret Media. Reardan is an Alberta-raised creative who recently relocated to the North Island. The logo will be the face of the centre, set to have its hard launch opening this coming fall. (Madison Reardan/Helen Owens/Contributed to Black Press Media)
New North Island Community Health Centre doors to open on Aug. 8

The Port McNeill Skate Park Committee is fundraising to build a new park within the next five years. (ottawagraphics/Pixabay.com)
Port McNeill embracing vision for a freeride skatepark

Ally Briscoe breaking the world record in the single buck event at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS International Women Cup 2023 in Rotterdam on June 10, 2023. (Ally Briscoe/Contributed to Black Press Media)
World-record holder ready to defend her Canadian Logger Sports Championship