Update: fire departments worked together to extinguish apartment fire

Port Hardy Fire rescue has thanked the other North Island fire departments for their assistance battling a fire at Creekside Apartments.

The fire started the morning of August 16 around 3:45 am on the fourth floor of the apartment building, which is located at the intersection of Highland Drive and Park Drive across from Port Hardy Secondary School.

Fire Chief Brent Borg was first on scene and found heavy flames burning in multiple units. He immediately called out for assistance to Port McNeill, Port Alice, and Coal Harbour Fire Departments, and sounded a second alarm for Port Hardy Fire.

“Engine 10 and the brand new, just in service Ladder 17 arrived shortly thereafter, and immediately began a rapid fire attack, using large volumes of water from 2.5” hand-lines and the aerial waterway on Ladder 17,” read a statement posted Aug. 16 on Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s Facebook Page.

“Fire crews quickly entered the building to evacuate any remaining residents and to begin an interior attack – thanks to a quick response and fire attack by crews, the fire was brought under control and the spread to other areas of the building contained,” continued the statement.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue, Port McNeill Fire Rescue, Port Alice Volunteer Fire Department, Hyde Creek Fire, Coal Harbour Volunteer Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro, and BC RCMP all provided emergency services.

“Thanks to a rapid, thorough, and professional response by all members, and as well as the purchase of a ladder truck by the District of Port Hardy, no fatalities or injuries occurred this morning,” read the statement.

Fire crews stayed on scene throughout the day to extinguish hot spots.

“Everybody got out and no one was hurt,” said Borg to the Gazette the morning of the fire. “Thanks to Ladder 17 we were able to save the building,” he added.

A&W, Esso, Captain Hardys, and Taziker’s at the Glen Lyon Inn provided food and refreshments for the crew members during the lengthly call.

Creekside Apartments residents have been evacuated to the Civic Centre. Port Hardy Emergency is asking for donations of personal care items such as toothpaste for residents that have been displaced.

